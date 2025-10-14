Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEC International secures Rs 1,174-cr T&D orders in India and Middle East

KEC International secures Rs 1,174-cr T&D orders in India and Middle East

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
KEC International announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 1,174 crore for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects across India and the Middle East.

In India, the company has bagged a prestigious order from a leading private developer for the construction of 800 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and 765 kV transmission lines. Further it also won a significant order for the installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are delighted with the continuous success of our T&D business, reflected in a series of significant order wins. The prestigious HVDC transmission line order has significantly increased the share of orders from private developers in our India T&D order intake for the year. The large order in Saudi Arabia has further solidified our leadership in the Middle East T&D market. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at around Rs. 14,000 crore. These orders will play a pivotal role in driving our targeted growth going forward.

 

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

KEC International added 0.50% to Rs 858.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Salasar Techno Engineering allots 2.11 cr equity shares

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 1,486 equity shares under ESOP

EPL allots 1.28 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Lupin to present Phase 1 Data on LNP3693 (STING agonist)

Hero MotoCorp forays Italian market with distribution partnership with Pelpi International

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

