Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 PM today following loud protests by opposition members. The uproar centered on the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, with opposition leaders demanding a debate and rollback of the measure.

In Rajya Sabha, proceedings were disrupted twice, first during Zero Hour and again during Question Hour, despite efforts by Deputy Chairman Harivansh and later Presiding Officer Ghanshyam Tiwari to maintain order.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla congratulated scientists on the successful launch of the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite, but protests erupted soon after. Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the session.

 

Both Houses witnessed scenes of sloganeering and disruption over multiple issues, with the Bihar voter roll revision taking center stage.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 21, is slated to run till August 21. Parliament is expected to wrestle with critical issues spanning national security, judicial accountability, and economic reform.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

