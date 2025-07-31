Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.38, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% drop in NIFTY and a 5.81% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.38, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24868.8. The Sensex is at 81561.27, up 0.1%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 3.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27119.45, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 270.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.35, up 3.01% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 16.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% drop in NIFTY and a 5.81% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

