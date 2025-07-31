Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 5%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2726.8, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% drop in NIFTY and a 21.6% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2726.8, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24868.8. The Sensex is at 81561.27, up 0.1%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has risen around 16.04% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35422.05, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46241 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 87.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

