Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 51.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 49.61 croreNet profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 51.47% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 49.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales49.6142.86 16 OPM %12.0310.20 -PBDT3.922.63 49 PBT2.781.82 53 NP2.061.36 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content