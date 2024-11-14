Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 31.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 24.88 croreNet profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 31.94% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 24.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.8820.44 22 OPM %20.9417.32 -PBDT5.133.47 48 PBT4.783.28 46 NP3.472.63 32
