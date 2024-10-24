Parshva Enterprises standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 6.14 croreNet profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.145.55 11 OPM %2.122.34 -PBDT0.100.10 0 PBT0.070.09 -22 NP0.050.07 -29
