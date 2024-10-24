Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end slightly higher

Japanese markets end slightly higher

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Japanese markets reversed early losses to end modestly higher and the yen weakened across the board after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said it is becoming difficult to judge how large future rises in borrowing costs will be.

Earlier in the day, a private survey showed Japan's factory activity contracted for the fourth straight month in October on subdued demand and weak orders.

The Nikkei average edged up 0.10 percent to 38,143.29 while the broader Topix index settled marginally lower at 2,635.57.

Japan's private sector fell into the contraction zone for the first time in four months in October, the Purchasing Managers' survey compiled by S&P Global showed on Thursday.

 

The au Jibun Bank flash composite output index posted 49.4 compared to 52.0 in the previous month. A score below 50 suggests contraction.

Both manufacturing and services shrank in October due to a muted economy and subdued new order inflows. The flash services PMI registered 49.3, down from 53.1 in September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia

Venezuelan Opposition leaders awarded EU's freedom of thought prize

Tata power

Tata Power, Keppel team up for sustainable cooling solutions in India

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Indian Energy Exchange Q2 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 108.32 cr

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Sheikh Hasina left IAF's Hindon air base 2 months ago. Where is she now?

Delhi Metro

DMRC pulls out ad on breast cancer after facing backlash from activists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon