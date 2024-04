The objective of both the companies is to provide training to farmers, to use other human resources in the field of farming, improve all type of farming and innovate in the area of farming, agriculture and plantation, to produce high quality of seed of fruits, vegetables and grains.

Patanjali Foods has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries namely, Contemporary Agro and Rishikrishi Farming in India.