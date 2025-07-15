Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 2.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 1713.3, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.89% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1713.3, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25215.7. The Sensex is at 82655.58, up 0.49%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has risen around 1.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56025.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1717, up 2.47% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is up 9.89% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 46.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.73%, up for five straight sessions

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

MBL Infrastructure receives favourable arbitration award

KPI Green Energy receives LoI from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Ramky Infrastructure executes restructuring exit agreement with its lenders

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

