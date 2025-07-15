Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramky Infrastructure executes restructuring exit agreement with its lenders

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Completes debt restructuring of Rs 3959.81 cr

Ramky Infrastructure becoming one of the few Indian companies to successfully execute a Restructuring Exit Agreement (REA) with its lenders. The company had earlier entered into a Restructuring Agreement (RA) on 12 June 2015, to reorganize a total debt of Rs 3,859.81 crore, comprising both term loans and working capital facilities. The restructured term loans were fully repaid by June 2019.

Subsequently, on 11 July 2025, Ramky Infrastructure and its lenders formally executed the REA. As a result, all working capital facilities are now classified as regular and standard by the lenders.

This milestone reflects the company's resilience and prudent financial management. With no outstanding term loans and a successful exit from the restructuring framework, Ramky Infrastructure is now well-positioned to improve both its external credit ratings and internal bank assessments, thereby strengthening its overall financial profile.

 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

