Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.47% to Rs 15.70 croreNet profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 85.00% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.47% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.47% to Rs 14.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.00% to Rs 61.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.7084.74 -81 61.41130.66 -53 OPM %44.8457.95 -43.3555.57 - PBDT7.0246.51 -85 21.2962.36 -66 PBT6.9846.47 -85 21.1462.22 -66 NP5.7638.40 -85 14.1551.40 -72
