Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 94.49% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Hind Commerce rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 94.49% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 59.80% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.223.99 -94 2.385.92 -60 OPM %-13.641.00 --11.76-2.53 - PBDT0.130.13 0 0.260.39 -33 PBT0.130.13 0 0.260.39 -33 NP0.100.06 67 0.270.27 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

