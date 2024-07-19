Business Standard
Pearl Global Industries allots 20.45 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Pearl Global Industries has allotted 20,45,143 equity shares to ligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs 731.00/- per equity share i.e. at a premium of Rs 726.00/- per equity share (which includes a discount of Rs 17.68 per equity share (constituting 2.36% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) to the floor price), aggregating to Rs 1,49,49,99,533/-.
Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 22,82,11,835/- consisting of 4,56,42,367 equity shares of Rs 5/- each.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

