VST Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Subex Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2024. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Subex Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp VST Industries Ltd surged 16.84% to Rs 4820.75 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2125 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd soared 9.82% to Rs 107. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 196.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd spiked 6.94% to Rs 33.43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd spurt 4.76% to Rs 2975.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2100 shares in the past one month.

AIA Engineering Ltd jumped 4.08% to Rs 4403. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1709 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News