Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd soared 16.09% to Rs 118.84 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14701 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd spiked 15.10% to Rs 36.06. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capital Trust Ltd surged 14.60% to Rs 136.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5237 shares in the past one month.

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 361.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1726 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 53.38. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5167 shares in the past one month.

