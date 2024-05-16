Persistent Systems appoints Vinit Teredesai as CFO

Persistent Systems announced today the appointment of Vinit Teredesai as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective immediately, taking over from Sunil Sapre, Executive Director, who will be retiring later this year.

Vinit is a seasoned finance professional with over 28 years of experience in finance, accounting, auditing, taxation, fund raising, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring. Earlier, he served as the CFO at LTIMindtree Limited, and before that, of Mindtree Limited. Prior, he worked as the CFO and CIO of KPIT Technologies Limited. Vinit is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant, and a Certified Public Accountant in the United States. He has completed a General Management program from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) focusing on strategy, innovation, and technology.

