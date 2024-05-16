Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SecureKloud Technologies appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
SecureKloud Technologies announced the appointment of Venkateswaran Krishnamurthy (Venkat) as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Prior to joining SecureKloud, Venkat served as the Global Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business at Seqrite, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation strategies for the company. His deep understanding of enterprise solutions and customer-centric approach has enabled him to deliver exceptional results and build long-lasting relationships with clients.
In addition to his corporate endeavours, Venkat also serves as an advisor to several new-age startups, where he leverages his strategic vision to guide companies towards sustainable growth and success.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon