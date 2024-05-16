SecureKloud Technologies appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Prior to joining SecureKloud, Venkat served as the Global Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business at Seqrite, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation strategies for the company. His deep understanding of enterprise solutions and customer-centric approach has enabled him to deliver exceptional results and build long-lasting relationships with clients.

In addition to his corporate endeavours, Venkat also serves as an advisor to several new-age startups, where he leverages his strategic vision to guide companies towards sustainable growth and success.

SecureKloud Technologies announced the appointment of Venkateswaran Krishnamurthy (Venkat) as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).