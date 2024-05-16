Business Standard
India trade deficit widens to 4-month high In April

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
India's merchandise exports rose by 1 per cent to USD 34.99 billion in April even as the trade deficit widened to a four-month high of USD 19.1 billion during the month, according to government data. Healthy growth in sectors such as electronics, chemicals, petroleum products and pharmaceuticals has helped register growth in exports despite global economic uncertainties. Imports also increased by 10.25 per cent to USD 54.09 billion in the month under review from USD 49.06 billion in April 2023 due to a significant jump in gold imports.
First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

