Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pfizer Ltd Spurts 6.26%

Pfizer Ltd Spurts 6.26%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Pfizer Ltd has lost 0.1% over last one month compared to 3.16% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 3.28% drop in the SENSEX

Pfizer Ltd rose 6.26% today to trade at Rs 5689.95. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.15% to quote at 45404.45. The index is up 3.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd increased 4.43% and Vimta Labs Ltd added 2.26% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 13.01 % over last one year compared to the 0.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Pfizer Ltd has lost 0.1% over last one month compared to 3.16% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 3.28% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2724 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6452.85 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3742.9 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTTS wins $60 million contract from US based telecom provider

LTTS wins $60 million contract from US based telecom provider

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers raises Rs 431 cr via NCD issuance

Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers raises Rs 431 cr via NCD issuance

Amber Group to acquire controlling stake in Israel based Unitronics

Amber Group to acquire controlling stake in Israel based Unitronics

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon