Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 60.94 croreNet profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 75.92% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales60.9461.66 -1 OPM %92.5892.25 -PBDT37.1838.11 -2 PBT37.1338.06 -2 NP13.3755.52 -76
