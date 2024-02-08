Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Piramal Pharma's USA facility gets 3 observations from USFDA

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Piramal Pharma said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted pre approval inspection (PAI) at its Riverview, USA facility.
The USFDA conducted inspection from 29 January to 6 February 2024. On conclusion of the inspection, a Form-483 was issued with 3 observations. The observations were classified under VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) and does not relate to data integrity.
The company is preparing a detailed response to said observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within stipulated timelines.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.11 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to a net loss of Rs 90.18 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 14.14% year on year to Rs 1,958.57 crore during the quarter.
The scrip declined 1.17% to settle at Rs 139.25 on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Auro Pharma slides as arm's Telangana facility gets 9 USFDA observations

Piramal Realty Embarks on a New Chapter - Breaks Ground on its Next Phase at Piramal Revanta, Mulund

Jubilant Pharmova declines after US FDA issues 4 observations to Roorkee facility

PMI Electro Mobility secures Rs 250 Cr Investment from Piramal Alternatives for India's Green Mobility Initiative

Unified Capital and Piramal Capital &amp; Housing Finance Announce a Strategic Partnership to Reinvent Business Loans in India

Tata Steel update on scheme of amalgamation

Larsen &amp; Toubro wins multiple orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Intellect inks deal with VakifBank International AG

Sarveshwar Foods to distribute 'Bharat' brand Rice in Jammu &amp; Kashmir

GPT Infraprojects wins order of Rs 114 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC meet LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon