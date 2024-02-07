The business has bagged an order to establish a 75MW Floating Solar PV plant on the Panchet Dam. This plant forms part of the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park being developed on Damodar Valley corporation reservoirs in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

In Saudi Arabia, an order has been received for turnkey construction of a 380kV Substation. The business has also won substation and voltage conversion orders from hydrocarbon companies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. In an ongoing 220kV Power Supply Project in the UAE, an additional order has been secured.

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in India and the Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the value of orders range between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.