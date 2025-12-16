Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Narendra Modi's Jordan Visit Yields New MoUs Boosting Ties in Clean Energy, Water, Culture & Digital Innovation

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the substantive outcomes of his visit to Jordan, noting a meaningful expansion of cooperation between the two countries across sectors, including clean energy, water management, culture and digital innovation.

India and Jordan on Monday inked MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora, aimed at giving a major boost to bilateral ties and friendship.

