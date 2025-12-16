Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senores Pharma inks SPA for Apnar Pharma takeover

Senores Pharma inks SPA for Apnar Pharma takeover

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Senores Pharmaceuticals announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the share capital of Apnar Pharma in two tranches.

Apnar Pharma is a pharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the business of manufacture of generic pharmaceutical formulations, having US FDA, UK-MHRA and Health Canada approved manufacturing facility near Vadodara, Gujarat. Its turnover was Rs 14.21 crore in FY25.

The acquisition will be completed in two tranches, with a first tranche involving the acquisition of 75% stake, expected to be completed in current fiscal by March 2026. The remaining 25% stake is expected to be completed by Q2 of FY 2027.

 

The company will acquire entire stake at total enterprise value of approximately Rs 91 crore. Of this, around Rs 76 crore represents debt and assumed liabilities related to the manufacturing facility, while the balance of about Rs 15 crore will be paid in cash.

Senores Pharmaceuticals (Senores) is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit surged 152.18% YoY to Rs 32.28 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 56.08% YoY to Rs 153.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.17% to Rs 816.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar index lingers around 2-month low; US jobs report in focus

Dollar index lingers around 2-month low; US jobs report in focus

EUR/INR futures break above 107 mark after Euro area industrial production gains at fastest pace in five months

EUR/INR futures break above 107 mark after Euro area industrial production gains at fastest pace in five months

Bluspring Enterprises unveils new brand identity and logo

Bluspring Enterprises unveils new brand identity and logo

Coforge launches Coforge Data Cosmos

Coforge launches Coforge Data Cosmos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon