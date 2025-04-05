Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pokarna and its subsidiary receives ratings action from CRISIL

Pokarna and its subsidiary receives ratings action from CRISIL

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Pokarna announced that CRISIL has reviewed the credit ratings of the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pokarna Engineered Stone as follows:

Pokarna Total bank facilities rated Rs 34.98 crore Long term rating CRISIL A-/ Stable Short term rating CRISIL A2+ Pokarna Engineered Stone Total Bank facilities rated Rs 370 crore Long term rating CRISIL A-/ Stable Short term rating CRISIL A2+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties to develop premium residential project in Versova

Godrej Properties to develop premium residential project in Versova

Narayana Hrudayalaya inks O&M pact with Kammavari Sangham for 110-bed hospital

Narayana Hrudayalaya inks O&M pact with Kammavari Sangham for 110-bed hospital

Indian Bank's total deposits climb 7% YoY to Rs 7.37 lakh crore in Q4

Indian Bank's total deposits climb 7% YoY to Rs 7.37 lakh crore in Q4

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 11% YoY in March 2025

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 11% YoY in March 2025

Narayana Hrudayalaya enters into O&M agreement with Kammavari Sangham

Narayana Hrudayalaya enters into O&M agreement with Kammavari Sangham

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon