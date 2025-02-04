Business Standard

Poly Medicure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Poly Medicure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

NLC India Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Redtape Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2025.

Poly Medicure Ltd soared 10.29% to Rs 2518.55 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6553 shares in the past one month.

 

NLC India Ltd surged 10.25% to Rs 232.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75652 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd spiked 9.42% to Rs 2199.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3548 shares in the past one month.

Redtape Ltd jumped 9.39% to Rs 198. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9962 shares in the past one month.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd gained 8.70% to Rs 5551.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7409 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NLC India surges as Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 668 cr; declares dividend of Rs 1.50/sh

Paradeep Phosphates tanks after Q3 PAT decline 30% QoQ to Rs 159 crore

BSE SME Malpani Pipes and Fittings makes a poor debut

GRSE rises after Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 98 cr; declares dividend of Rs 8.95/sh

Barometers trade with major gains; oil & gas shares rally

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

