Home / Markets / News / Power Grid share price slips 4% on weak Q3 performance; details here

Power Grid share price slips 4% on weak Q3 performance; details here

Power Grid's consolidated profit dropped 4.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,861.6 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), from Rs 4,028.3 crore in Q3FY24

Power grid

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Grid share price: Power Grid announced a weak set of December quarter of financial year (Q3FY25) results on Monday, February 3, 2025, post-market hours. 
 
Following this, on Tuesday, Power Grid share price slipped as much as 4.08 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 272.30. It was also the top loser on the BSE Sensex index.
 
However, at 9:45 AM, Power Grid share was off day’s low, and was trading 1.88 per cent lower at Rs 278.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.91 per cent higher at 77,890.78 levels.
 
Power Grid’s consolidated profit dropped 4.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,861.6 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), from Rs 4,028.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY24).
 
 
The company’s revenue dropped 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,233 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 11,549.8 crore in Q3FY24. 

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) tanked 6.6 per cent annually to Rs 9,538 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 10,212.9 crore in Q3FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 350 bps to 84.9 per cent in Q3FY25, from 88.4 per cent in Q3FY24. 
 
The company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for FY25. February 7 has been fixed as the record date for the dividend.
 
Additionally, the Board approved an investment of Rs 370 crore for the 400kV Vindhyachal PS – Sasan D/C Line at Hindalco Switchyard, scheduled for commissioning by December 2026.
 
Despite the weak Q3 show, ICICI Securities analysts said that the transmission opportunity over the next 5 years is major given the strong generation capacity addition programme and Power Grid will be one of the key beneficiaries. 
 
Therefore, analysts at ICICI Securities said that they await the company’s guidance in terms of capacity addition over the next 3-5 years, and suggest using any major corrections to add the stock.
 
Power Grid primarily focuses on the transmission of electricity through its EHVAC/HVDC network. Additionally, the company has expanded into the telecom sector by utilising its extensive Pan-India transmission infrastructure, incorporating the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW).
 
Last checked, Power Grid market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,60,835 crore, according to BSE.

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Power grids Power Grid Power Grid Corporation of India Power Grid Corp stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Indian equities share market

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

