Poonawalla Fincorp diversifies into education loan business

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp has launched an education loan business focusing on students pursuing higher education in international universities. As part of this launch, the company has also announced an industry-first initiative of providing instant sanction for education loans. This seamless, technology-driven financing experience is available to both new and existing PFL customers.

Features of the new education loan:

Loan up to Rs 3 crore with collateral: Covers tuition, living, travel, books, and insurance premiums for students and co-applicants, with hassle-free approvals

Loan up to Rs 1 crore: Option available with zero collateral

Instant Sanctions: An industry-first initiative for loan up to Rs 75 lakh, ensuring faster decision-making process

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

