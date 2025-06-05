Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Population Census-2027 to be conducted in two phases

Population Census-2027 to be conducted in two phases

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that has been decided to conduct Population Census-2027 in two phases along with enumeration of castes. The reference date for Population Census - 2027 will be 00:00 hours of the first day of March, 2027. For the Union Territory of Ladakh and the non-synchronous snow-bound areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be 00.00 hours of the first day of October, 2026. The notification for intent of conducting Population Census with the above reference dates will be published in the official gazette tentatively on 16.06.2025, as per provision of section 3 of Census Act 1948. The Census of India is conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990. The last Census of India was conducted in 2011 in two phases, namely i) Phase I House Listing (HLO) (1 April to 30 September 2010) and (ii) Phase II Population Enumeration (PE) (09 February to 28 February 2011) with reference date - 00:00 hours of the first day of March 2011, except for snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for which it was conducted during 11 to 30 September 2010 with reference date as 00.00 hours of the first day of October 2010.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Welspun Corp bags repeat exports order

Welspun Corp bags repeat exports order

Garden Reach edges higher signing MoI, MoUs with various firms in Norway

Garden Reach edges higher signing MoI, MoUs with various firms in Norway

Angel One spurts after client base climbs 34% YoY in May'25

Angel One spurts after client base climbs 34% YoY in May'25

Sathlokhar Synergys rises after securing Rs 14-cr order

Sathlokhar Synergys rises after securing Rs 14-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon