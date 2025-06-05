Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key benchmark indices traded with significant gains in mid-morning trade, supported by buying interest amid positive global sentiment, expectations of rate cut in the upcoming RBI policy meeting later this week and continued foreign fund inflows. While investors await the policy outcome, they are also closely monitoring bond markets, Brent crude trends, and global trade developments. The Nifty hovered above the 24,700 level.

Realty shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 382.36 points or 0.54% to 81,439.46. The Nifty 50 index jumped 126.50 points or 0.52% to 24,745.10.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.80%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,447 shares rose and 1,245 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The recent decline in corporate earnings is likely to cast a shadow on the government's direct-tax receipts and its fiscal position.

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.59% to 991.55. The index declined 0.70% in the past trading session.

Brigade Enterprises (up 8.88%), Sobha (up 3.52%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.16%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.45%), Anant Raj (up 1.38%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.96%), Godrej Properties (up 0.8%), DLF (up 0.7%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.59%) and Raymond (up 0.43%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Angel One added 2.86% after the firm announced that its client base jumped 34.1% to 31.95 million in May 2025, compared with 23.83 million in May 2024.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers added 2.95% after the company announced the signing of memorandum of intent (MoI) and memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with various entities in Norway.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 0.69% after the company announced that it has secured a civil work order worth Rs 13.72 crore from Vishnu Chemicals.

Global Markets:

European markets are expected to open higher as investors await a rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). The central bank widely expected to trim interest rates by 25 basis points, taking its key rate, the deposit facility rate, to 2%

Most Asian indices rose on Thursday, with the South Korean market extending gains from the previous session. Investor attention remained on a potential call between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the White House indicated could take place this week. Optimism surrounding the potential dialogue contributed to gains on Wall Street earlier in the week.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index came in at 51.1 in May, rising from 50.7 in April and remaining above the 50-mark, which separates an expansion from a contraction.

Chinas services activity in May climbed from the month before, buoyed by rising tourism activity. However, new export orders slowed at a slightly lower pace, weighed by uncertainty from the U.S. tariffs.

On Wednesday, U.S. markets closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.22%, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.32%, supported by strength in technology stocks.

Meanwhile, private sector hiring in the U.S. fell to its lowest level in over two years. Data from payroll processor ADP showed that payrolls increased by only 37,000 in May, compared to a revised 60,000 in April. The report has heightened concerns about the impact of trade-related uncertainty on the U.S. economy. The data precedes the release of the official nonfarm payrolls report for May, scheduled for Friday, which investors now expect to show further weakness.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Welspun Corp bags repeat exports order

Garden Reach edges higher signing MoI, MoUs with various firms in Norway

Angel One spurts after client base climbs 34% YoY in May'25

Sathlokhar Synergys rises after securing Rs 14-cr order

Nifty climbs above 24,700 level; pharma shares rally for 2nd day

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
