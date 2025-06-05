Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sathlokhar Synergys rises after securing Rs 14-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 1.03% to Rs 435 after the company announced that it has secured a civil work order worth Rs 13.72 crore from Vishnu Chemicals.

The project involves the execution of civil works for the proposed factory at Srikalahasti, Andhra Pradesh, with completion scheduled for January 2026.

With these additions, the companys total order book now stands at Rs 871.61 crore.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global provides specialized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 384.8% to Rs 26.18 crore on a 183.5% jump in net sales to Rs 246.97 crore in FY24 over FY23.

 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

