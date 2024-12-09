Business Standard
Pound speculators slightly reduce net long position

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 19326 contracts in the data reported through December 03, 2024. This was a weekly reduction of 2308 net contracts.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

