Lloyds Metals & Energy receives board nod to foray into mine development and operations biz

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The Board of Lloyds Metals & Energy at its meeting held on 09 December 2024 has approved the company's entry into new line of business being Mines Development and Operations.

This strategic move will allow the company to expand its capabilities and diversify within the mining sector to reach overall objective of optimizing reduction of input cost for its integrated steel business.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

