Power Grid acquires Sikar Khetri Transmission under TCCB route

The scope of the project comprises establishment of 02 nos. 765kV D/C transmission lines traversing in Rajasthan and Delhi along with associated bays extension works at existing substations located in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 09 February 2024 acquired Sikar Khetri Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Transmission System for Transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20GW) under Phase-III Part D - Phase I, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - REC Power Development and Consultancy.