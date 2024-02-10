Sensex (    %)
                        
Trident India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Trident India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 NP-0.040.01 PL
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

