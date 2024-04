With effect from 17 April 2024

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that Dilip Nigam (DIN: 02990661), Scientist G, has been relieved from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy w.e.f. 17 April 2024 and consequently ceased to be the Govt. Nominee Director on the Board of POWERGRID w.e.f. 17 April 2024 (A/N) upon completion of his tenure.