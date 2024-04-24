Business Standard
Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 2.3%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 574.15, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 160.92% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.34% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 574.15, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 10.74% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8900.45, up 2.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.67 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 27.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

