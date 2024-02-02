Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 5.14%, gains for five straight sessions

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 279.45, up 5.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.42% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 67.66% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 279.45, up 5.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 21937.05. The Sensex is at 72269.99, up 0.87%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 17.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36910.6, up 2.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 223.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 182.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 275.6, up 5.11% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 73.42% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 67.66% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News