Power Grid, Tata Consumer, Lupin in focus

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India: The company's consolidated net profit rose 10.50% to Rs 4,028.25 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 3,645.29 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 11,549.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products reported 20.72% declined in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.87 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 351.76 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 9.48% to Rs 3,803.92 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 3,474.55 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Lupin: The company's consolidated net profit jumped 292.6% to Rs 618.7 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 157.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 20.2% YoY to Rs 5197.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023 from Rs 4322.2 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Piramal Pharma: The USFDA conducted inspection from 29 January to 6 February 2024 at its Riverview, USA facility. On conclusion of the inspection, a Form-483 was issued with 3 observations. The observations were classified under VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) and does not relate to data integrity.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

