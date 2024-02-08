Inox Wind signs binding framework agreement with CESC

To install 1500 MW of wind capacity over next 3-4 years

Inox Wind (IWL) announced today that it has entered into a binding framework agreement with CESC, one of the largest power utilities in India, for the installation / supplies of 1,500 MW of wind capacity over the next 3-4 years. The deal is for IWL's latest DF/3000/145 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), each having a minimum capacity of 3.3 MW.

The scope of the agreement comprises of a mix of end-to-end turnkey execution for 1,000 MW and equipment supply with limited scope EPC for 500 MW. Additionally, IWL's subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services (IGESL) will provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services. This is by far the single largest order signed for a wind project in India by any Wind OEM

