Power Mech Projects secures order of Rs 971.98 cr

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

From Telangana Power Generation Corporation

Power Mech Projects has secured a Rs 971.98 crore (excluding GST) order from Telangana Power Generation Corporation, Telangana, for the work TGGENCO - (Sx800MW)YTPS - Soil Investigation, Engineering, Design and Construction of Integrated Township with infrastructural Works consisting of Independent quarters (A & B Type) and Multistoried (Stilt+ 10 floors) residential quarters (D, E & F Type) including Fire Fighting System, Hospital building, School building, Club house, Commercial complexes, Indoor Stadium, Multipurpose Function Hall, Sports Complex, Security Rooms & Maintenance Offices, site Levelling and Grading, Roads & Drains, Construction of underground potable water tanks, OHSR, Septic Tanks & STP, Avenue Plantation, Parking Sheds, Rainwater harvesting pits, Laying BT approach Road to township including Bridge over Tungapadu vagu, Main Gate & Internal Compound walls, Street lighting, Sub-station at Yadadri Thermal Power Station, Veerlapalem(V), Dameracherla(M), Nalgonda District.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

