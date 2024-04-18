Power Mech Projects wins orders of Rs 232 cr

A) Order worth of Rs. 122.89 crores from BHEL in various packages as follows:

Package-A: Erection of Power House Unit 1 & 2 (incl CCR) structure and other mics. buildings including supply & installation of items as per BOQ at 2X660 MW NTPC Talcher Odisha.

Package-B: Erection of Ash Handling Plant structure, FGD Structure, Tank fabrication & installation and other mics. building Structure including supply & installation of items as per BOQ at 2X660 MW NTPC Talcher Odisha.

Package-C: Erection of Coal Handling Plant structure and other mics. building Structure including supply & installation of items as per BOQ at 2X660 MW NTPC Talcher Odisha.

B) Balance Civil and Architectural works of Superstructure of Power House, Bunker area and Balance works in other areas of Main plant of Yadadri TPS Unit 4& 5 - Rs. 52.74 crore.

C) Mechanical Structure Erection works at PP2 and Balance Quantity of Coke Oven Projects (Battery 5&6) at Jindal Steel Odisha Limited (JSOL), Angul- Rs. 56.40 crore.

Power Mech Projects has bagged orders worth Rs 232.03 crore as detailed below: