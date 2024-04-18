Banking stocks slide

Banking stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE BANKEX index decreasing 202.6 points or 0.38% at 53560.62 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE BANKEX index, Axis Bank Ltd (up 2.36%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.92%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.62%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 0.57%), and State Bank of India (up 0.38%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bank of Baroda (up 2.47%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.39%), and IDFC First Bank Ltd (up 1.2%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.71 or 0.01% at 72948.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5 points or 0.02% at 22152.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 430.45 points or 0.95% at 45854.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.33 points or 0.77% at 13779.26.

On BSE,2385 shares were trading in green, 1347 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

