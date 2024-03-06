Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 138.6 points or 2.02% at 6709.5 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.98%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.72%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.72%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.01%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 1.51%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.47%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.29%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.94%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.89%).

On the other hand, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.13%), moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.82 or 0.02% at 73664.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.3 points or 0.13% at 22327.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1071.19 points or 2.37% at 44135.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 191.47 points or 1.42% at 13336.07.

On BSE,654 shares were trading in green, 3177 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

