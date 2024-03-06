Sensex (    %)
                        
Britannia Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 4806.3, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.52% rally in NIFTY and a 16.68% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Britannia Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4806.3, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22285. The Sensex is at 73540.65, down 0.19%.Britannia Industries Ltd has lost around 5.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53653.1, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4830.5, down 0.48% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 10.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.52% rally in NIFTY and a 16.68% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 55.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

