Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Prag Bosimi Synthetics reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.08 -100 OPM %0-350.00 -PBDT-1.48-1.36 -9 PBT-2.64-2.43 -9 NP-2.64-2.43 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Roadshow on Bharat Tex 2024 in Coimbatore Evokes huge Response

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NIBE standalone net profit rises 460.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Kemp &amp; Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mayur Floorings standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon