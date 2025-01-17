Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praj Industries appoints VP & Business Head

Praj Industries appoints VP & Business Head

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Praj Industries announced the appointment of Ajay Pratap Singh as Vice President & Business Head on 17 January 2025.

Ajay Pratap Singh carries a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering & Postgraduate qualification in Piping Engineering from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune. He has over 21+ years of comprehensive experience.

Before joining Praj, he was associated with Tata Consulting Engineers, (EPCM) UK & India, in the capacity of Head of Sales, Hydrocarbon Business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIFL Finance receives ratings for senior secured fixed rate notes

IIFL Finance receives ratings for senior secured fixed rate notes

Greaves Cotton showcases its comprehensive mobility solutions at Auto Expo 2025

Greaves Cotton showcases its comprehensive mobility solutions at Auto Expo 2025

Caplin Point Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection

Caplin Point Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

Foreign portfolio investment flows to domestic debt instruments recorded outflows in January 2025

Foreign portfolio investment flows to domestic debt instruments recorded outflows in January 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon