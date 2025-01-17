Praj Industries appoints VP & Business Head

Praj Industries announced the appointment of Ajay Pratap Singh as Vice President & Business Head on 17 January 2025.
Ajay Pratap Singh carries a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering & Postgraduate qualification in Piping Engineering from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune. He has over 21+ years of comprehensive experience.
Before joining Praj, he was associated with Tata Consulting Engineers, (EPCM) UK & India, in the capacity of Head of Sales, Hydrocarbon Business.
