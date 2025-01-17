Business Standard

Greaves Cotton showcases its comprehensive mobility solutions at Auto Expo 2025

Greaves Cotton showcases its comprehensive mobility solutions at Auto Expo 2025

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Greaves Cotton showcased its comprehensive mobility solutions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025 V The Motor Show, held at New Delhis Bharat Mandapam today. The company unveiled its new, Made in India product offerings across two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including concept vehicles, charging solutions, engines, powertrain systems, and retail aftermarket accessories.

Building on its rich 165-year legacy of innovation in engineering solutions, the company is unfolding a new chapter in its transformational journey from a single-business, single-fuel organisation to a fuel-agnostic, multi-business enterprise. Its aim is to create a holistic and sustainable mobility ecosystem that empowers consumers, business partners, and service providers alike. In line with this vision, its showcase at the expo included:

 

- Futuristic electric two- and three-wheelers: This includes the concept of its e-motorcycle, Xyber, and Xpress, a tailored solution for the quick commerce and delivery segment. Also featured was Xargo, a high-speed electric three-wheeler designed for multiple applications within the thriving e-commerce ecosystem. h

- Fast Charger: A wall-mounted fast-charging system designed for efficiency and ease of use. h

- Variants: Brand-new variants of its existing best-selling two-wheelers, Nexus and Magnus:

Nexus Exec: Indias first ultra-luxury, high-performance family electric scooter, featuring an Executive Class variant with a 5 kW motor, a top speed of 93 km/h, a 3.5-hour charging time, and a 7 TFT touchscreen.

Nexus S Tourismo: Indias first premium race-edition high-performance family electric scooter, equipped with a 5 kW motor, a top speed of 93 km/h, a 3.5-hour charging time, and a 7 TFT touchscreen.

Magnus Neo: The upgraded Magnus, renowned for its achievement of being driven from Bengaluru to Delhi, covering over 2,300 km for the expo and creating a national record. Competitively priced at ₹79,999, it features an LFP battery and a 5-year/75,000 km battery warranty. h

- Engines and Powertrains: Innovative solutions catering to the automotive sector, including a groundbreaking hydrogen-powered engine concept, a CNG engine, and a Euro V+ compliant engine for the European market. h

- Retail aftermarket accessories: This includes motors, rear axle assemblies, and a high performance lithium-ion battery tailored to the specific requirements of data centres and banks. h

- Automotive components and motion control systems: The showcase also featured new and existing automotive components from Greaves, alongside advanced motion control systems from Excel Controlinkage.

Ever since its entry into the sustainable mobility sector, Greaves Cotton, through its electric mobility business, Greaves Electric Mobility, and its Ampere brand, has been redefining last-mile mobility in India with its vision of making Har Gully Electric. To date, its vehicles have collectively travelled 3.8 billion electric kilometres, saving 1.5 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissionsXan impact equivalent to planting 5.9 million trees.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

