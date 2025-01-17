Caplin Point Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection

Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection is an antiepileptic drug indicated for adjunctive therapy - i) in the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy, ii) in the treatment of myoclonic seizures in adults with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy and iii) in the treatment of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in adults with idiopathic generalized epilepsy.
According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection had US sales of approximately $19 million for the 12-month period ending November 2024.
